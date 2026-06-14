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Four, including minor girl, held for planned Govindpuri fire that killed three

After the fire incident, police examined CCTV footage of the locality and noticed a masked woman entering the building around 2:23 am, shortly before the fire broke out.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 12:45 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsDelhiFireArrest

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