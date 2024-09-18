Four killed, 14 injured as building collapses in Delhi's Bapa Nagar

Mukim, Mujib and Mosin were working in the slipper manufacturing unit, while Aman had come to visit them and was not a resident of the building, Vardhan said.

According to a police officer, during investigation, it was found that the occupants of the building had complained of seepage on several floors with the factory owner but he did not pay any heed.

The officer said on each floor of the building, workers stay and work. It was rented to the owner of the factory. "The owner of the factory and also the building owners have been identified and efforts are on nab them," he added.

The DCP said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been asked to clear the affected area, as the rescue operation has been concluded.

Delhi's Chief Minister-designate Atishi, while announcing Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased, directed the officials to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and ensure strict punishment to the people responsible for the incident.

She visited the injured people at the RML hospital.

The AAP leader said she has spoken to the Delhi Mayor regarding the incident.

"Delhi sees more rains this year. I request people to inform administration as soon they there is any apprehension of such incident," she added.

According to a statement from the MCD, the building falls in the special area category and was built in an approximately 25/30 square-metre plot. The reason of collapse could not be ascertained.

"The building had not been found to be under dangerous condition during the pre monsoon survey done by the Maintenance Department," the MCD said.

Neither any new construction was being taken up nor any building material was found on the premises, it added.