Four top govt hospitals including AIIMS-Delhi to remain closed for half a day on Jan 22

Four top government hospitals including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi will remain close on Monday on the occasion of consecration at the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the medical institutions’ administrations announced on Saturday, drawing sharp criticisms from a section of the netizens.

The other central government run hospitals to suspend their work or limit services in the first half of Monday are RML and Safderjung in Delhi and PGI in Chandigarh.

The AIIMS authorities said critical clinical services would remain functional and the evening OPD would run as usual. “All appointments are being rescheduled and critical clinical services will be functional. If patients come we will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDS will be functioning,” an AIIMS official said.

“As Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha at Ayodhya will be celebrated across India...the institute will remain half day close till 1430 hours on January 22,” the AIIMS administration said in a memorandum issued on Saturday. The official order notes that all critical care services will be functional as the hospital is on high alert till Feb 21.

RML Hospital announced closing all the services barring emergencies till 1430 hours while Safdarjung Hospital restricted several of its services in the first half on Monday. RML said it would resume the OPD registration at 1330 hours while Safderjung said laboratory and radiological services would be available up to 1200 hours and elective surgeries would not happen.