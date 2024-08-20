Freelance Chinese interpreter kills wife, surrenders before police in Delhi’s Maurya Enclave

New Delhi: A 37-year-old freelance Chinese interpreter allegedly killed his wife following a quarrel early Tuesday and later surrendered before the police in northwest Delhi’s Maurya Enclave area, officials said.

According to the police, Sanjay came to the Maurya Enclave Police Station around 3.30 am and informed that he has killed his wife and the body was lying in his house.

Later, the police reached the spot and found his wife was lying on the bed. A pillow was also found lying near the body which was used by the accused to smother his 32-year-old wife Mandeep, a senior police officer said.