Fruit ice balls to water coolers, Delhi Zoo steps up animal care amid relentless heatwave

Seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber have been incorporated into the diets of primates, bears, and herbivores to help them stay hydrated and cool, he added.

In the section housing carnivores, water pools have been repaired and filled to maintain running water during peak hours, which helps in keeping the temperatures down, Kumar told PTI.

Animals are taken to the pools in shifts to ensure that they get relief from the heat, and stagnant water in the moats is regularly cleaned, disinfected, and refilled, he said.

"Shade structures over water pools prevent water from overheating, while sprinklers and water coolers are operational in all enclosures, including those for tigers, lions, and leopards. Diets have also been adjusted for the summer season," the zoo's director told PTI.

For the herbivores such as deer, nilgai, and elephants, Kumar said, sprinklers have been installed throughout their sections.

"Wallowing tanks for species like the sambar and swamp deer are being regularly cleaned and equipped with running water. Measures to prevent water accumulation inside enclosures are in place, and moats are cleared of any leftover fodder stems. Bamboo and straw sheds offer shaded resting areas for the deer, while elephants and rhinos receive multiple water showers daily to help them stay cool," he added.

In reptile enclosures, the pools are kept running during peak hours to ensure a cool environment. Shade structures over crocodile and turtle enclosures have been put up to help prevent the water from heating up, and wet gunny bags, along with thermometers, have been placed in snake enclosures to monitor and maintain suitable temperatures.