G20 Summit 2023: Your guide to Delhi travel restrictions

Entry of private as well as commercial vehicles into the New Delhi area will be restricted. Security checks will be done across the capital. Considering the restrictions, travel might take longer around the city.

All metro stations will be functional with the exception of the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the one closest to Pragati Maidan, the location of the major summit. Due to security risks, no passengers will be able to board or disembark at Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 or 10.

Metro Services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines.

The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered a "controlled zone" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. Traffic movement will be regulated on the roads in and around the New Delhi district.

Passengers travelling to or from the airport or railway stations are suggested to use the Delhi Police recommended routes, which are posted on Delhi Traffic Police virtual helpdesk website, and also note that travel time might be longer.

Although three-seater rickshaws and taxis are permitted on routes outside the New Delhi District, taxis carrying passengers into the district must have the appropriate passes or hotel reservation information.