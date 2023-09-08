G20 Summit 2023: Your guide to Delhi travel restrictions

Delhi is all geared up for the G20 Summit. With world leaders and foreign delegates flying to the national capital, government authorities have put travel restrictions and arrangements to ensure tight security and hassle-free traffic movement.
Here is the information you require regarding which routes will be closed, which transportation services will be available, and more if you reside in New Delhi or are visiting the area over the next three days.
Starting from September 8 to September 10, some modes of public transport might not be available. Certain routes might be shut or traffic might be diverted for security reasons. All traffic movement will be regulated in and around the New Delhi District.
Entry of private as well as commercial vehicles into the New Delhi area will be restricted. Security checks will be done across the capital. Considering the restrictions, travel might take longer around the city.
All metro stations will be functional with the exception of the Supreme Court Metro Station, which is the one closest to Pragati Maidan, the location of the major summit. Due to security risks, no passengers will be able to board or disembark at Supreme Court Metro Station on September 9 or 10.
Metro Services will start from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines.
The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered a "controlled zone" from 5 am on September 8 to 11:59 pm on September 10. Traffic movement will be regulated on the roads in and around the New Delhi district.
Passengers travelling to or from the airport or railway stations are suggested to use the Delhi Police recommended routes, which are posted on Delhi Traffic Police virtual helpdesk website, and also note that travel time might be longer.
Although three-seater rickshaws and taxis are permitted on routes outside the New Delhi District, taxis carrying passengers into the district must have the appropriate passes or hotel reservation information.
Residents, authorized vehicles, and providers of essential services are required to carry identification, while tourists and travelers who have reservations in hotels inside the New Delhi District are required to show valid hotel reservation information.
Key roads such as Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be off-limits for certain vehicles. Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be permitted to operate on the aforementioned roads.
Buses already in Delhi can use the Ring Road and the road network beyond it.
From September 8 through 10, all government offices, businesses, and educational institutions in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi will be closed. All commercial banks and financial institutions within the purview of the New Delhi Police District will be closed.
Restaurants, theatres, and shopping centres will be closed for three days in New Delhi. However, businesses including food stores, pharmacies, vegetable markets, and milk shops will continue to operate.
Online food delivery services will be shut in the New Delhi district.
Delhi traffic police also announced a virtual helpdesk , for all information related to traffic movement in the national capital.