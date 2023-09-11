G20 Summit: Calls to Delhi Traffic Police helpline up six times the daily average

Coordination was also made with the Mappls (MapmyIndia) navigation application for suggesting alternate routes in consonance with traffic regulations during the G20 Summit which ensured hassle-free movement of the public in the Delhi-NCR area, it said.

"The queries from the public were largely related to the availability of routes to various railway stations, places of interest, airports, availability of the best mode of transport to reach the destinations. The questions were also related to the opening of the tourist places for the general public and foreigners," the statement added.

Police further said that they constantly kept informing the general public about the latest route plans and security arrangements that could affect traffic movement. For medical emergencies, liaison staff at critical places and in the hospitals ensured that those in need received care and attention without delay.