Gangster Sandeep's marriage: Delhi banquet to turn into 'fortress'; 250 cops to keep vigil

New Delhi: A banquet in Delhi is set to turn into a "fortress" for the marriage of gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi with 'history-sheeter' Anuradha Choudhary alias 'Madam Minz' on March 12, official sources said on Friday.

The banquet, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector-3, has been booked by Sandeep's lawyer for Rs 51,000. The marriage will witness the deployment of 250 policemen along with SWAT (Special Weapons and Techniques) commandoes carrying hi-tech weapons.

The police personnel will include teams of special cell, crime branch and Haryana's CIA (crime investigation agency), the sources said.