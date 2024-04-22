Ghazipur landfill fire incident will be investigated, says AAP's Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi cabinet minister Atishi on Monday said the Ghazipur landfill fire incident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

A major fire broke out at the landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening. Officials have cited hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire.

"Yesterday, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal visited the site. Today, Mayor Shelly Oberoi will be visiting the site to take stock of the situation. The Delhi Fire Service tenders were deployed through the night and the blaze has been doused. Some smoke is still left. We will surely carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire and the process by which it started," Atishi said at a press conference.