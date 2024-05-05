Ghazipur landfill fire: NGT seeks response from CPCB, MCD and others

The bench had last year observed that the Delhi government and its authorities did not follow even minimum standards to prevent fires.

In an order passed on April 29, the tribunal said, "In spite of the aforesaid order, there is no improvement in the situation and such fire incidents at landfill sites are still taking place."

It impleaded as respondents or parties in the matter the member secretaries of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Central Pollution Control Board, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the District Magistrate of East Delhi.

"Having regard to the issue involved in the matter, we direct all the respondents to file their report or response within five weeks," the tribunal said.

The tribunal noted the submission of the DPCC's counsel that the committee did not have the power to impose environmental compensation because of an amendment in the Environment (Protection) Act.

"Let notice be issued to the CPCB for examining the issue of levy of environmental compensation on continuous violation on the persons or authority responsible for the same and also to submit the report before the tribunal within five weeks," it said.

The matter has been posted on August 6 for further proceedings.