Girl injured after jumping off college building in Delhi

The girl, a resident of Pitampura, is pursuing her BA from the college located in Vivek Vihar.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 14:06 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 14:06 IST
