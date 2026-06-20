'Give us fresh protest site': Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke announces indefinite sit-in despite police objections at Jantar Mantar

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cockroach-janta-party">Cockroach Janta Party</a> founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday dramatically announced an indefinite sit-in at Jantar Mantar here, escalating the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in the midst of an otherwise one-day protest but <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pradhan-should-resign-cjp-founder-dipke-seeks-permission-to-extend-protest-at-jantar-mantar-police-denies-request-4046266">police denied permission</a>, leading to a stand-off at the capital’s dharna hotspot.</p><p>Amid shouting slogan ‘Go Pradhan Go’, Dipke later softened the CJP stand by telling police that he and his supporters were willing to shift the protest to another location if authorities allot another space, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk earlier told the crowd that he would sit on a fast in Jantar Mantar next Saturday if "accountability" is not fixed.</p>.India Politics Highlights | 'Chalo Dilli': CJP gets police clearance for June 20 protest, reiterates demand for Pradhan's resignation.<p>Till late evening, scores of protesters, including Dipke and members of Left students organisations like AISA, SFI and AISF, were still at Jantar Mantar continuing their protest while alleging that police was not allowing them to get drinking water inside. However, later water was allowed and lights were switched on.</p><p>Dipke, who was holding a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar during the protest, also asked Delhi Police to facilitate opening a channel of communication with the government besides demanding a compensation of Rs one crore to the families of students who died by suicide following the NEET paper leak. </p><p>“Give us a fresh protest site. We will shift there. You say we should follow the law and move out of Jantar Mantar. Is the law only for us and not for ministers? You issued a warning to us, saying the protest is only allowed till 5 PM.. You issue one more warning that 12 students have committed suicide and time is up for Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.</p><p>Protesters had started gathering at Jantar Mantar a little before 1 PM with 'cockroach' masks and posters, as rappers enthralled them with peppy songs while student leaders addressed the gathering, citing the suicide of at least 12 students in the past one month and ahead of the NEET re-test on Sunday, the repeated instances of paper leaks and the CBSE mark fiasco.</p><p>A number of students and youth also joined the protest with ‘thali and chammach’ (plates and spoons) and banged them during the protest, becoming the symbol of the second round of protest at Janatar Mantar, renewing the demand for accountability over issues related to examination management.</p>.They have money for MPs, MLAs; not for students: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Shiv Sena (UBT) drama.<p>As the protest neared its 5 PM deadline, Dipke changed the gears and asked protesters whether the students who died by suicide should get justice and should they continue with their protest till Pradhan resigns. He then announced that they would continue to sit at Jantar Mantar and requested Delhi Police to extend the permission granted to them for the protest.</p><p>However, the police did not relent and initially managed to get a large number of them out of the protest venue after announcing that holding a protest beyond 5 PM at Jantar Mantar is illegal as per a Supreme Court order. A large number of police personnel were stationed at the site but they were withdrawn around 6:30 PM, leaving just a handful.</p>