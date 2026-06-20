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'Give us fresh protest site': Cockroach Janta Party founder Dipke announces indefinite sit-in despite police objections at Jantar Mantar

Till late evening, scores of protesters, including Dipke and members of Left students organisations like AISA, SFI and AISF, were still at Jantar Mantar continuing their protest.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiDharmendra PradhanCockroach Janta Party

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