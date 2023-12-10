Gogamedi murder accused stayed in Chandigarh hotel on fake IDs, planned to go abroad

New Delhi: The two persons who allegedly shot Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur were staying on fake IDs at a hotel in Chandigarh while on their run, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Sources said the duo attackers -- Rohit Rathore of Jaipur and Nitin Fauji of Haryana's Mahendragarh -- had planned to flee the country and had been allegedly promised Rs 50,000 each to kill Gogamedi.