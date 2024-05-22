Government successfully met peak power demand in Delhi without outages, says Atishi

"Maybe Delhi is the only state that gives 24-hour electricity. In the last three days when the heatwave has been intense, neighbouring cities have seen long power cuts. In Greater Noida housing societies, more than four hours of outages were reported. There were eight-hour-long power cuts in many sectors in Noida. In many areas of Ghaziabad there were six-hour long power cuts on May 21 and May 22", she alleged.