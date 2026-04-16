Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

GRAP-1 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality slips into 'poor'

"The sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under stage-1 ('Poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the official added.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 13:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 April 2026, 13:57 IST
India NewsAir Quality IndexAir PollutionDelhi-NCR

Follow us on :

Follow Us