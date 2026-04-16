<p>New DelhI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan as air quality slipped into 'poor' category, officials said.</p>.<p>"The AQI of Delhi has been showing an increasing trend owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions and recorded as 226 ('Poor' Category) today. Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in the 'Poor' category in the next two days," a senior official said.</p>.Delhi logs coldest March day in six years, AQI 'satisfactory' after five months as rain lashes city.<p>"The sub-committee of CAQM, accordingly, decided to invoke all actions under stage-1 ('Poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the official added. </p>