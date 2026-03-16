<p>New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan following a significant improvement in air quality.</p>.<p>Owing to favourable meteorological conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 119 on Monday, according to the CAQM.</p>.Need to get out of mindset that only Delhi requires greenery: Supreme Court.<p>"Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category in the coming days," an official said.</p>.<p>GRAP-1 restrictions have been in force under an order issued on October 14 last year. </p>