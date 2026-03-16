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GRAP-1 restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves

Owing to favourable meteorological conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 119 on Monday, according to the CAQM.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 14:31 IST
India NewsDelhi-NCRair quality

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