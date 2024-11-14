GRAP III imposed in Delhi as pollution suffocates capital

<p>Central agency CAQM has imposed stage-III GRAP restrictions in Delhi-NCR, following a dip in AQI levels, <em>PTI</em> reports. </p><p>On Wednesday, the capital woke up to a thick layer of smog engulfing the city prompting authorities to implement stricter measure to curb pollution. </p> .<p>The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the National Capital Region (NCR) is classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I -- 'poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II -- 'very poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III -- 'severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV -- 'severe plus' (AQI >450).</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em><br></p>