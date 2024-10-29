Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Group of men barge into businessman's house in west Delhi, loot cash, jewellery

According to the police, they received information about the robbery around 7:30 pm at the Moti Nagar police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 20:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 20:11 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimerobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us