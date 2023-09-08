'Growing tendency' to make grave allegations to win matrimonial battles: Delhi HC

“This court acknowledges the growing tendency in parties alleging grave allegations on one another merely to win matrimonial battles and strongly deprecates the practice of children being used as an instrument to set the criminal justice in motion solely to harass or intimidate the other party. Be that as it may, this Court under 482 CrPC has the inherent jurisdiction to quash any criminal proceedings in order to secure the ends of justice or to prevent the abuse of the process of the court,” said the court in a recent order. However, since the cases placed a “burden on the criminal justice system”, it directed the father, a lawyer, to take up ten pro bono cases.