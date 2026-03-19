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Gunshots fired in air in Delhi's Sultanpuri, FIR lodged

A PCR call regarding firing was received at Sultanpuri police station at around 10:44 pm on Wednesday. A police team rushed to the spot where they found the man who runs the momo stall.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsDelhi

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