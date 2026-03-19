<p>New Delhi: A group of people allegedly fired gunshots in the air after vandalising a momo stall in outer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi’s </a>Sultanpuri area, in what is suspected to be due to an ongoing feud between two groups, an official said on Thursday.</p>.<p>A PCR call regarding firing was received at Sultanpuri police station at around 10:44 pm on Wednesday. A police team rushed to the spot where they found the man who runs the momo stall.</p>.Palam fire: Father-daughter duo jump from 3rd floor to save life; admitted to hospital.<p>Irfan (29), a resident of Sultanpuri, told police that he was at his stall when a few people suddenly arrived, began throwing his food items, including momos, and created a disturbance.</p>.<p>“One of them then fired a shot in the air and then all of them fled from the spot,” a senior police officer said. During inspection, police recovered one empty cartridge, confirming that a firearm had been used in the incident.</p>.<p>Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the firing may have stemmed from a long-standing personal enmity between two groups, which had recently escalated through exchanges on social media, police said.</p>.<p>“The complainant and the accused are known to each other and have had disputes for a long time. Their identities have been established,” the officer said.</p>.<p>An FIR was registered on March 19 under relevant sections of the BNS, including provisions related to endangering life and criminal acts at Sultanpuri police station.</p>.<p>Police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, who are currently absconding, officials said. </p>