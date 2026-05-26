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Gymkhana Club members heave sigh of relief after Centre tells High Court no forceful takeover on June 5

Another club member, Suresh Goyal said the court proceedings had brought temporary relief, but uncertainty over the club's future remained.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsDelhievictionclub

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