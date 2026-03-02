Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Hard to contact airlines': Passengers stranded at IGI airport amid Iran-Israel conflict

A passenger claimed that almost all routes to the Middle East are getting cancelled, which makes travelling to Mecca and Medina for Ramadan difficult.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 05:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsDelhiIranIsrael

Follow us on :

Follow Us