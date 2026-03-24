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Harish Rana, India's first person to be allowed passive euthanasia, dies in AIIMS

The apex court had directed AIIMS-Delhi to ensure that life support is withdrawn with a tailored plan so that dignity is maintained.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 11:46 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 11:46 IST
India NewsDelhiAIIMSEuthanasia

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