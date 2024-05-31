Delhi HC dismisses with costs plea seeking reasons from SC collegium

The petitioner claimed that in 2023, the rejection rate was about 35.29 per cent against 4.38 per cent in 2021.

The court said the petitioner has no locus and did not give any reason as to how he was a victim and that his plea was only a publicity interest litigation.

The court observed the result of recommendations considered by the Supreme Court collegium are put up in the top court's website and the requisite qualifications for being appointed as a judge of the high court are laid down under Article 217 of the Constitution.

"The Collegium of the Hon'ble Apex Court takes into consideration several factors before accepting the recommendations of the Collegium of the high court. This court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the Collegium of the Hon'ble apex court," the court said.