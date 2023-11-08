HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand on PIL to distinguish religion from dharma

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma granted time to the governments to respond to the petition by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

The petition also sought a direction to include a chapter on 'dharma” and “religion' in syllabus of primary and secondary schools “in order to educate the masses and control the religion-based hatred and hate speeches”.

“There is a colonial mindset which is being continued,” said the petitioner before the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. In his petition, the petitioner asserted that “dharma” is not religion as the former is “non-divisive”, “non-exclusive” and “transcends narrow boundaries of religion”.