HC seeks Delhi Police stand on plea alleging illegal arrest, torture

"Notably, on the same day, the sanctity of the 'Rule of Law' was further smothered when the CCTV surveillance system at P.S. Chandni Mahal was wilfully and audaciously tampered with during the time when they were subjected to physical assault and torture... Adding to the litany of transgressions, much to their chagrin, in an unprecedented display of authoritarian excess, Noman and Nafees (who was also arrested) were thrust into a reprehensible public humiliation spectacle, i.e. they were paraded within their locality on the same day, orchestrated by an overwhelming force of over 200-250 police officers and paramilitary personnel viz. Rapid Action Force," it added.