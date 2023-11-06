HC stays court summons to Arvind Kejriwal's wife over name in two voter lists

"After considering the testimony of the complainant and other witnesses, this court is of the considered opinion that prima facie case is made out against the accused person, namely Sunita Kejriwal, w/o Arvind Kejriwal, for the alleged commission of the offences punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1950. Hence, the accused be summoned accordingly," the magistrate had said.

The offence attracts a maximum punishment of two years in jail.