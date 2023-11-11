Health Ministry issues alert on possible spike in air pollution-related illnesses ahead of Diwali

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali, the Union Health Ministry has warned the states about a possible spike in air pollution-related illnesses while advising people to use N95 masks, not to go outside for morning walks and stop jogging if the AQI goes above 200.

In two separate advisories, Sudhansh Pant, Union Health Secretary and Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services have reminded the state administrations of the challenging health impacts of air pollution, not only of the acute illnesses that such toxic air can cause but also of chronic illnesses triggered by pollution resulting in premature deaths.

While the advisory is on air pollution as seen in several big Indian cities at the moment, it factors in Diwali's contribution too for a spike in the level of air pollution and advises staying indoors on Diwali night to reduce exposure.