Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Hearing on Medha Patkar's appeal against her sentence adjourned to November 14

Advocate Sri Devi appeared for Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar on Friday, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar appeared for Saxena.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 15:31 IST
India NewsDelhiMedha Patkar

Follow us on :

Follow Us