Hearing on Medha Patkar's appeal against her sentence adjourned to November 14

<p>New Delhi: A court here Friday adjourned to November 14 hearing on activist Medha Patkar's plea against five-month sentence given to her in a defamation case filed by incumbent Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena 23 years ago when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh adjourned the matter after noting that the submissions of Patkar's counsel were yet to be completed.</p>.<p>Advocate Sri Devi appeared for Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar on Friday, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar appeared for Saxena.</p>.Delhi LG files reply to Medha Patkar's appeal against sentence, says plea not maintainable.<p>A magisterial court sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment on July 1, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh.</p>.<p>After she filed an appeal, the present court suspended the sentence on July 29.</p>.<p>In the last hearing on September 4, Saxena's counsel had objected to Patkar's appeal saying it was not maintainable and was liable to be dismissed as Patkar did not sign it.</p>.<p>Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).</p>.<p>Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.</p>