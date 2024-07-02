Heat, humidity or hale: ‘Majboori’ makes gig workers brave the elements

The company’s other offering, Blinkit, has also extended support by stacking its stores with glucose and buttermilk as well as installing air coolers in the waiting areas. But does it really help? According to Rahul Yadav, a 26-year-old delivery partner with a food aggregator, shelters are few around the city and not always reachable from their location. “It simply means if I have to rest I will have to let go of my earnings. While health is important, so is the job. I cannot always find a rest point near me where I can go, have some refreshment and go back on the job,” Rahul said.