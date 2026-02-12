<p>New Delhi: A Turkmenistan national was admitted to a hospital after he cut himself with a knife outside a hotel in an inebriated state in central <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Paharganj, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident took place outside White Glow Hotel, where the man, Jeyhun, had stayed between January 20 and February 10 this year, they said.</p>.<p>On February 11, Jeyhun returned to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/udaipur-5-star-hotel-fined-rs-10-lakh-after-staff-caught-peeping-through-washroom-door-3859352">hotel </a>in an unstable condition, allegedly due to being under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He demanded accommodation despite claiming that he had no money, the police said.</p>.<p>The hotel staff told him that no rooms were available, following which he became agitated, and used a knife in his possession to inflict injuries on his throat, they said.</p>.Bengaluru: Male therapist arrested for misbehaving with Canadian delegate during spa in luxury hotel .<p>The hotel management alerted the local beat police, but by the time they intervened, Jeyhun had already suffered significant blood loss.</p>.<p>Jeyhun was rushed to Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment.</p>.<p>A medical examination confirmed that he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the incident, the police said.</p>