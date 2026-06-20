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Heavy security in place as Cockroach Janta Party stages second protest at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police videographers have also been stationed at the venue to record the protest and track any developments on the ground.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:25 IST
India NewsprotestDelhiJantar MantarCockroach Janta Party

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