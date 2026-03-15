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High Court asks Delhi Police to explain 'illegal' detention of activists, says preserve CCTV footage

Around 10 activists including students were picked up from outside the Dayal Singh College and Vijay Nagar, the lawyers alleged.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi Police

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