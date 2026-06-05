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High Court rejects Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita's plea seeking videos, WhatsApp chats

Delhi High Court, however, allowed a separate petition by Kalita and permitted her to inspect the unrelied documents in the larger conspiracy case.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtRiots

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