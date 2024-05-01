Hoax bomb threat: Delhi government issues advisory for schools

"In view of the current situation wherein bomb threats were received by a few schools of Delhi in early hours of morning of 01.05.2024, it is advised that School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi should ensure that emails/messages received on official email id of the school at any time of the day (before, during or after school hours) are checked timely", read the advisory issued by the Directorate of Education.