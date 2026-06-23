Homeless minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi; cab driver arrested

<p>In a horrific incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/crime">abducted </a>while sleeping with her family on a pavement, raped and murdered in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi's </a>Mehrauli area, an official told <em>PTI</em> on Tuesday.</p><p>An accused cab driver allegedly dumped her body in a forest stretch along the Faridabad-Gurugram road to conceal the crime. However, he was arrested within six hours of the incident, police said. </p><p>The incident was highlighted when her family, who lived on a footpath in the area, could not find the girl in the early hours of Monday. </p><p>The family approached the police suspecting kidnapping. The investigation teams reached the spot and checked the CCTV footage in the area. </p>.'Watched porn before abducting': Sleeping infant taken away, raped by 12-yr-old boy in Uttar Pradesh.<p>"The accused, a cab driver in his early 30s and a native of Bihar, abducted the girl around 5 am when she was asleep with her family. A case of kidnapping was registered immediately, and a large-scale search operation was launched. During CCTV footage checking, police got to know about the cab driver," a senior police officer told <em>PTI</em>.</p><p>The police formed about 20 teams to trace the child and identify the suspect who tracked the movements of the accused.</p><p>"After committing the crime, the accused was returning to the same location, but fled after watching police teams nearby. Teams tracked his movements, and he was arrested within six hours after the crime," <em>PTI</em> quoted a source.</p><p>Technical surveillance and CCTV analysis played a key role in solving the case quickly. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting the minor, sexually assaulting her, and later strangling her to death.</p><p>The police recovered the body after the accused disclosed the location late on Monday and sent it for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death and gather medico-legal evidence.</p><p>Forensic experts examined site from where the girl was abducted and the location where her body was dumped. </p><p>Samples and other evidence have been collected for analysis. Police said they are probing the exact sequence of events, including whether the accused acted alone and if he had any prior criminal record. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>