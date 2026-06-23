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Homeless minor girl abducted from footpath, raped and killed in south Delhi; cab driver arrested

An accused cab driver allegedly dumped her body in a forest stretch along the Faridabad-Gurugram road to conceal the crime.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

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