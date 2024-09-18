House collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, 12 injured

New Delhi: Twelve persons were injured when a two-storey house collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday morning, officials said.

A few more occupants of the building are feared trapped in its debris as efforts are underway to rescue them, they said.

Twelve people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment but a few more are still feared trapped, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 am, following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.