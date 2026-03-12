<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> Speaker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/om-birla">Om Birla</a> on Thursday said that he will carry out his duties fairly and impartially, and emphasised that every member of the Lok Sabha has the right to speak according to the rules.</p><p>The Speaker was addressing the Lok Sabha for the first time since the vote for his removal, raised by over 100 Opposition members, failed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.</p><p>Birla said, "The members of the House have strengthened the traditions of the House, and always increased the prestige of the house. I thank everyone for putting their trust in me. I give you my confidence that I will always work to carry out my duties in an impartial, fair manner."</p><p>He added, "Some members had said that Opposition MPs are not given a chance to speak, I want to make it clear that whether it is a minister of an Opposition MP, whichever member is there, every member has the right to speak according to rules."</p><p>Emphasising on the importance of following the rules of the house to ensure its smooth functioning, the Speaker said, "I want to make it clear that the House functions according to the rules. The rules have not been made by Government or Opposition, and in this House, rules are equally enforced on all members equally."</p>.No-confidence motion: Speaker Birla not to preside over Lok Sabha proceedings till matter settles.<p>"Whether there is any topic, either the PM, or any minister, each member has to give a notice that they will speak, only after that they will be allowed to speak. No member has the right to speak out of turn in this House," Birla said.</p><p>Birla, whose return to the Lok Sabha saw protests and heavy sloganeering, asked the I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs to let the House function during the Question Hour.</p><p>"Question Hour is a significant time (in Parliamentary proceedings), and I urge that we let it function. MPs can raise their issues in the Question Hour and hold the government responsible. At 12 noon, I will also present my views on the discussion that happened in the last two days. Do you not want the Question Hour to function?" Birla said.</p><p><em>(With ANI inputs)</em></p>