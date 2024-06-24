'House should be run by substance not slogans,' says PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha's first session

PM Modi said that in the past decade, the BJP government continuously tried to establish a tradition. “Our constant endeavour is to serve Mother India with everyone’s consent and by taking everyone along to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of 140 crore countrymen. I can assure you that with the third term, our duties have increased threefold,” he said.

During his speech, Modi also took a dig at the Opposition. “The people of the country do not want drama, ruckus. The country does not want slogans, it wants substance. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition,” he said.

Modi also reminded the Opposition about the Emergency, which was imposed fifty years ago on June 25, calling it a “dark spot” in Indian democracy. “Tomorrow is June 25. Those who are dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and have faith on democratic traditions, for them June 25 is a day that can never be forgotten. Tomorrow marks the completion of 50 years of black spot on Indian democracy. New generation will never forget how the Indian Constitution was rejected, destroyed and the country was turned into a prison, through declaration of Emergency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that, in his customary address, the Prime Minister should have spoken about NEET, the rail accident in West Bengal, Manipur crisis, Assam floods, and the long-pending Census.

“Sir, you are giving advice to the opposition. You are reminding us of the 50 year old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of undeclared Emergency which was ended by the people of India – they have given their mandate against Modiji. Despite this, if he has become the Prime Minister, then he should work … The Opposition and INDIA Janbandhan want consensus in Parliament. We will continue to raise the voice of the people in the House, on the streets and before everyone,” he posted on X.