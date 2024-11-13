Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Huge explosion due to gas leak in Faridabad; one dead

The explosion happened near Lala Lajpat Rai Park on Old GT Road while a government JCB was fixing a water pipeline near a tea shop leading to a stampede at the site.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 20:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 20:35 IST
India NewsDelhiExplosionFaridabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us