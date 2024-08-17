Hunger strike at JNU enters 6th day, health of protesting students deteriorate: JNUSU

Responding to the VC's statement, Dhananjay told PTI, "She (Pandit) has on several occasions called the JNUSU in her office as an official body to talk about student issues. Her statement that there is no JNUSU is a lame excuse. Moreover, it is saddening that she's unbothered about the health of students on hunger strike since past six days. She hasn't met us once instead she is focused on delegitimizing us." The students have been demanding an increase in the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship to at least Rs 5,000, the opening of Barak Hostel, which has remained non-operational since its inauguration in February, and the revocation of the Chief Proctor's Office (CPO) manual which penalises protests on campus with fines upto Rs 20,000.