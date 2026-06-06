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Husband cannot evade duty towards child citing unemployment: Delhi court

The woman had alleged that after her marriage in February 2013, she was subjected to dowry harassment, physical assault and mental cruelty by her husband and his family members.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsDelhi courtchildHusband

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