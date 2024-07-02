Hyatt Regency Hotel shed collapses in Delhi; at least two injured

New Delhi: A couple was injured when a portion of a shed at a five-star hotel in southwest Delhi collapsed and fell on them, police said on Tuesday.

News agency ANI reported that the hotel in question is the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

The incident took place in the R K Puram area at around 8 pm on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the couple was standing near the pool -- located in the ground floor of the hotel -- when a portion of a shed collapsed and fell on them, leaving them with minor head injuries.