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Hydroponic weed worth Rs 48 crore seized from two Thai nationals at IGI Airport

During a physical examination of the baggage, officials recovered six vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja).
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeDrugsIndira Gandhi International AirportHydroponics

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