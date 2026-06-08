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Hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.38 crore hidden inside geysers seized at Delhi airport; two arrested

Hydroponic weed is a high-potency variety of cannabis cultivated in nutrient-rich water instead of soil.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 05:25 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 05:25 IST
India NewsDelhiDrugsNarcoticsDelhi Airport

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