IAS aspirant told to cough up Rs 1.2 lakh for 'snacks and drinks' for date in Delhi

A woman in Delhi was recently arrested for 'trapping' men with whom she went on dates. Afsan Parveen, aged 25 allegedly tricked men through online dating apps like Bumble and Tinder by taking them to 'shady' cafes and disappearing, The Times of India reported.

After she 'abruptly' left, the date was forced to pay the bill, which was a hefty amount for mere snacks and drinks. If the man declined to pay for the bill, he would be threatened by the staff with the CCTV footage of the couple getting 'cozy'.

Parveen's identity came into light after a civil services aspirant filed a complaint against her and said that he was extorted by his Tinder date. He had gone on a date with Parveen in Delhi's Black Mirror cafe.

TOI quoted joint commissioner Sagar Singh Kalsi, who said that the owner of Black Mirror, Akshay Pahwa was also involved in this racket. He was also arrested by the police.

The publication reported that the man who filed the complaint was talking to 'Varsha'. Even though he was busy, he bunked his classes to meet her that day. Upon meeting at the Black Mirror cafe, they ordered some snacks, cakes and fruit wine.

However, 'Varsha' abruptly left saying she got an emergency call from home.