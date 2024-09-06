Ice cream vendor suffers bullet injury as two assailants misfire in Delhi's Govindpuri

New Delhi: A 28-year-old ice cream vendor in southeast Delhi suffered a bullet injury in his head after two bike-borne assailants missed the target, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Ravidas Marg near a bus stand at Govindpuri on Thursday night, they said.

According to an officer, the police staff, patrolling around the area, immediately rushed to the spot and found that two persons on a bike opened fire at the ice cream seller, Vijay Muarya, who was lying in a pool of blood. He had a bullet injury in his head.