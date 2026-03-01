Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'If not Viksit Bharat, at least make it Rehenelayak Bharat': AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal slams PM Modi, calls him 'corrupt'

He said Modi does not take action against corruption because either he or people in his party or his friends are involved.
Last Updated : 01 March 2026, 09:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 March 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiArvind Kejriwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us