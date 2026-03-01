<p>New Delhi: AAP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> by calling him “corrupt”, “dramebaaz” and one who is “scared” of activists like Sonam Wangchuk and women MPs in Parliament.</p><p>Addressing a ‘jan sabha’ organised by AAP here two days after a Delhi court discharged him and others in the liquor scam case, he said Modi does not take action against corruption because either he or people in his party or his friends are involved.</p>.Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi for speaking 'hypocritical' language.<p>“Who does he imprison – Sonam Wangchuk, (AAP MLA) Mehraj Malik, Naresh Balyan, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh. He is scared of Wangchuk, who is a renowned innovator. When a dictator starts getting scared, then his end starts,” he said.</p><p>“He did not go to Parliament one day. What was the reason? Because he was scared of women MPs, who he felt would beat him up. He is scared of women MPs. He is scared of Wangchuk, women MPs, Kejriwal, Donald Trump and America. How long will you survive by living in fear?” he said.</p>.<p>Seeking to attack the ‘Gujarat Model’ of development, he referred to taking nearly four hours to travel 104 km from Rajkot to Junagad because of potholes. People have reached the moon but Modi is unable to address concerns of people on roads, healthcare, education, pollution despite being in power for 12 years.</p>.US has got measure of 'self-declared Vishwaguru': Congress' dig at PM Modi after Trump's Pakistan praise.<p>“He talks about Viksit Bharat (Developed India). Leave it, at least make it ‘Rehenelayak Bharat’ (Liveable India). Modi called me corrupt but the court said I am honest…If Modi has guts, take action against those involved in drug smuggling and illicit liquor in Gujarat. Take action against giving his friend 1,000 acres of land for just Rs 1 per acre, on paper leak etc,” he said.</p><p>“Modi will not take action. Either he or his party people or his friends are involved. Modi himself is involved in corruption,” he said.</p><p>Kejriwal said Modi has been doing ‘Pareeksha pe Charcha’ with students for the past 12 years and a student who has been watching it regularly told him that after all this when he appeared for a competitive exam, a paper leak occurred.</p><p>“Modi is doing ‘dramebaazi’ (threatrics). He does ‘Pareeksha pe Charcha’ but does not take any action against it. The future of people is at stake,” he said.</p><p>He also accused the Delhi government of reneging on the promise of providing Rs 2,000 per month to women from last March. He also alleged that a large number of bus marshals and others were thrown out of jobs.</p><p>Referring to the court order, which he called “historic”, Kejriwal said he congratulate the people and thank the judge for this “bold decision despite the atmosphere of fear”. </p><p>“For the past four years, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conspired to trouble the people of Delhi, spreading claims that Kejriwal was corrupt and involved in a liquor scam. The judge has ruled there is no evidence,” he said.</p>