If you're happy, then Kejriwal will also be happy in jail: Delhi CM ahead of return to Tihar

He urged all to take care of themselves, saying he would worry about them from behind bars. Kejriwal concluded his message saying that if the people remained happy, he would be happy too from jail.

As per the Supreme Court's order of May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail for election campaign till June 1 and he was directed to surrender and go back to Tihar jail on June 2.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of a Delhi court, who heard the arguments on his plea, reserved the matter for pronouncing the order on June 5. The court fixed his plea for regular bail for consideration on June 7.

With DHNS inputs