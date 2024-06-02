If you're happy, then Kejriwal will also be happy in jail: Delhi CM ahead of return to Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will return to Tihar jail today after the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy scam came to an end on June 1.
Taking to X, Kejriwal stated that he had come out for campaigning for 21 days due to the decision of the top court and thanked them for it.
He announced his plans to leave home at 3 pm, and visit Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, and then the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place to seek blessings. Kejriwal also outlined that he would head to the party office from there, to meet the workers, and then head to Tihar.
He urged all to take care of themselves, saying he would worry about them from behind bars. Kejriwal concluded his message saying that if the people remained happy, he would be happy too from jail.
As per the Supreme Court's order of May 10, Kejriwal was ordered to be released on interim bail for election campaign till June 1 and he was directed to surrender and go back to Tihar jail on June 2.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of a Delhi court, who heard the arguments on his plea, reserved the matter for pronouncing the order on June 5. The court fixed his plea for regular bail for consideration on June 7.
With DHNS inputs
Published 02 June 2024, 05:02 IST