IIT-Kanpur poised to address Delhi-NCR air pollution using artificial rain

However, in order to create artificial rain, certain weather conditions are needed, like the presence of clouds with enough moisture and the right kind of wind. It is still too early to tell if cloud seeding and creating artificial rain can be implemented on a large scale or during the pre-winter months due to the lack of precision in the science.

Additionally, in order to fly aircraft over the nation's capital that is in dire need of fresh air, several permissions must be obtained, including those from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Special Protection Group, and the DGCA.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai announced in September that the city government was getting ready to try cloud seeding as part of its winter action plan to reduce air pollution.

“Experts from IIT-Kanpur also gave a presentation on how artificial rain can be produced. We have requested them to prepare a detailed presentation outlining various facets such as implementation and financial burden. The presentation will be placed before the CM and we will further explore the possibility of implementation of the measures,” Gopal Rai asserted.

Artificial rains could provide residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) with temporary relief from poor air quality for up to a week, according to Manindra Agrawal, a professor at the computer science and engineering department of IIT-Kanpur who led this project, as reported by ET.

Strict restrictions under stage IV of the graded response action plan went into effect on Sunday after Delhi's air quality fell into the "severe plus" category for the second time in three days.

Only electric, CNG, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are permitted entry into Delhi under Stage IV of the GRAP. Those involved in essential services are granted an exception. As per the latest order, all medium and heavy goods vehicles that are not involved in essential services are prohibited from operating in the capital.